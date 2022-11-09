Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.68 Million

Luxurious Pro Network Token (LPNT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Luxurious Pro Network Token has a total market cap of $21.68 million and $257,158.10 worth of Luxurious Pro Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luxurious Pro Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Luxurious Pro Network Token has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Luxurious Pro Network Token

Luxurious Pro Network Token’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Luxurious Pro Network Token is https://reddit.com/r/lpntokenproo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Luxurious Pro Network Token is blog.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official website is www.lpntoken.io. Luxurious Pro Network Token’s official Twitter account is @officiallpnt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Luxurious Pro Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “LPNT is being introduced to improve the experience of financial transactions. In simple words, a process for international transactions without any mediation is the objective of this financial revolution. LPNT is a decentralized multi-utility cryptocurrency based on ERC20 protocol of Ethereum Blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

