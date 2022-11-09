Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.13.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 22.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 49.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.