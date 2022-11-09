Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Down 22.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $57.68.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
