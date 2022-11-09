Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $208.93. 17,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.56 and a 200-day moving average of $216.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

