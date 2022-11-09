Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $168,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of News by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of News by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of News by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 60,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.37.

News Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 151,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,444. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

