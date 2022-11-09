Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after buying an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.71.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

