Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 304 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. 47,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,567. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

