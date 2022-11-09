Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 304 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after purchasing an additional 662,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

