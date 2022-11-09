Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 1,815 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

