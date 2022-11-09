Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,331. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.