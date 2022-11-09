Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 333.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $208.93. 17,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.56 and a 200-day moving average of $216.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

