MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Down 12.6% This Week

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $53.85 million and approximately $6,547.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

