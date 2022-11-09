Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.54

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as low as $14.45. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 11,141 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

