Mammoth (MMT) Trading 92.7% Lower Over Last Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $77.56 million and $10,010.00 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 92.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,861.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008953 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00050987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00036990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00232533 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003787 BTC.

About Mammoth

Mammoth is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00959436 USD and is down -84.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,706.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.