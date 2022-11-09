Manifold Finance (FOLD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.43 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $18.18 or 0.00108112 BTC on exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $1.43 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 43.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00551125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.08 or 0.28707231 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.