Manifold Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 43% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $14.01 or 0.00086591 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 55.4% against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

