Maple (MPL) Trading 34.3% Lower This Week

Maple (MPL) traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $9.30 or 0.00053183 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $36.03 million and $4.63 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00544286 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.29 or 0.28350977 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.
About Maple
Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maple
