Maple Trading Down 42.2% Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $8.10 or 0.00048126 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $31.39 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

