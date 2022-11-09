Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.44

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 25153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 5.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
Featured Articles
