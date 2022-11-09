Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.44

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 25153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,068 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 277,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,476,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,162 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

