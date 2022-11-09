Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Price Performance
MCHX opened at $1.87 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
