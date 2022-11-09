Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:MCS opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a market cap of $483.63 million, a PE ratio of 382.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $953,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Marcus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marcus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

