Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,004. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.52.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 30.54%.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.