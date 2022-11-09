Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 114050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Mason Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$27.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 27.17 and a current ratio of 74.87.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

