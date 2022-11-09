Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 122,915 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Mason Industrial Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Mason Industrial Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 122.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 119.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 48.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

