MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $138,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MasTec by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after buying an additional 389,752 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MasTec by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after buying an additional 291,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

MTZ traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.18. 35,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,081. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

