Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 177,211 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79.

Mastercard Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE MA traded down $10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.64. 2,977,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.35 and its 200-day moving average is $329.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 138,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,511,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

