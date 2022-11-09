MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.77 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.79. 2,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $413.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

