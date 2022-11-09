Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $133.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

