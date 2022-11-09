Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.98. 6,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

