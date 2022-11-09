Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of HON traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,064. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.71. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

