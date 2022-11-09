Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.15. 48,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.