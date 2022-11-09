Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.58. 71,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,863. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

