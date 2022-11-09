Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.4% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,564,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.3% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 75,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.