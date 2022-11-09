Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.96. 124,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a market cap of $379.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

