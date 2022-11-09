Mattern Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,489. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average of $196.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

