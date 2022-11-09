Mdex (MDX) Achieves Market Cap of $68.15 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $68.15 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,343,587 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

