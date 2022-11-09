Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Shares Down 19.8%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 19.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.94 and last traded at C$1.94. Approximately 102,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 30,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.43. The firm has a market cap of C$36.52 million and a P/E ratio of 12.65.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.
Recommended Stories
