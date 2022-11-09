MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,065,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 480,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
MediPharm Labs Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$19.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
About MediPharm Labs
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
See Also
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.