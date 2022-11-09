MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,065,588 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 480,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

