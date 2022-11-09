Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,215 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
NI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
