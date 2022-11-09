Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,215 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

