Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,601 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after purchasing an additional 676,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

