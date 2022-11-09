Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6,106.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

