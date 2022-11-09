Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 849 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after acquiring an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,835,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Shares of WEC opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.