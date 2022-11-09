Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $620,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,218,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

