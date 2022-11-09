Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,662 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRO opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,636 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

