Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 713 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

