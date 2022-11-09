Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 404,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,407 shares of company stock worth $87,678,596. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.