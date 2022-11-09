Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.13.

MRCY stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. 378,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,787. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $43,055.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $43,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,601 shares of company stock valued at $927,665 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

