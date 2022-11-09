Merit Financial Group LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

