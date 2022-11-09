Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 26.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($480.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $503.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.06 and a 200 day moving average of $503.39. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

