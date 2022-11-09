Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 52 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,195,392,000 after buying an additional 297,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $219.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average is $245.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

