Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

MMSI stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

